SANTA BARBARA — A wildfire in Santa Barbara County that burned a total of 27 square miles and had forced a key highway to close earlier this year has been officially declared out, officials said, Friday.
Los Padres National Forest Officials said the Alisal Fire, which started during high winds, on Oct. 11, was fully contained, on Nov. 20, and that no smoke, flames or hot spots had been observed for more than 30 days.
The blaze in the Santa Ynez mountains shut down US 101 highway for several days in October after winds blasted flames down the face of the mountain range toward the Pacific Ocean and jumped the scenic coastal roadway.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
