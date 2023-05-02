LOS ANGELES — Cooler temperatures are on the way to the Southland this week, along with some rain, forecasters said Monday.
An unseasonably cold storm system will move over the region between today and Thursday, bringing rain and mountain snow, gusty winds and slight chance of thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.
Drizzle and light rain was forecast for Los Angeles and Orange counties Sunday night and Monday morning, with the potential for heavier rainfall today through Thursday, especially Thursday.
“We are still looking at a big change in the weather this week, with a storm system bringing rain and mountain snow Tuesday to Thursday,’’ the weather service’s Los Angeles office tweeted Sunday afternoon. “Rain amounts between one-third and one inch, and four to eight inches of snow above 5,000 feet.”
The weather service also reported a slight chance of thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday.
In the Antelope Valley, a wind advisory was in effect through Monday night, with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
Antelope Valley highs are forecast to be in the 50s to lower 60s through the week.
Highs were expected to linger in the low 60s elsewhere in Los Angeles County through at least Thursday.
The weather service predicted a “good chance of a warming and drying trend for late week.’’
