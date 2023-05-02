LOS ANGELES — Cooler temperatures are on the way to the Southland this week, along with some rain, forecasters said Monday.

An unseasonably cold storm system will move over the region between today and Thursday, bringing rain and mountain snow, gusty winds and slight chance of thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.