LOS ANGELES — California’s roller coaster spring continued its swing from wet and snowy to warm and dry, on Sunday, under a ridge of high pressure.
Developing Santa Ana winds were expected to generate a brief heat wave in Southern California, the National Weather Service said.
Near record heat is possible, today, Los Angeles-area forecasters said.
California will rapidly cool down after that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.