LOS ANGELES — Temperatures soared above 100 degrees in parts of the Southland, Sunday, with more of the same expected, today, prompting forecasters to issue heat advisories.
The advisories were in effect through 8 p.m., today, in the mountains and the San Fernando, San Gabriel and Santa Clarita valleys.
Sunday’s high reached 104 degrees in Woodland Hills, where a high of 102 was forecast, for today, according to the National Weather Service. Nearby West Hills reached 105, with an identical high expected, today. Reseda hit 106, on Sunday, with a high of 105 expected, today.
In the Antelope Valley, Palmdale reached 103, Sunday, and Lancaster hit 102. A high of 104 is expected, today.
Santa Clarita reached 101 on Sunday, with the same high forecast, for today.
The temperature in downtown Los Angeles reached 92, on Sunday, with a high of 93 forecast for today.
Pasadena reached 101, on Sunday, with 102 expected, today.
Burbank was expected to reach 102 both days.
Things were much more pleasant at area beaches. Santa Monica reached 73, on Sunday, with a forecast of 76 for today.
The very warm and dry conditions will produce elevated fire weather conditions through the middle of the week, with brief critical conditions in the windiest areas, according to the weather service.
Temperatures are expected to drop slightly beginning Wednesday.
A list of cooling centers in Los Angeles County can be found at https://ready.lacounty.gov/heat/. Information about cooling centers in the city of Los Angeles can be found by calling 311.
