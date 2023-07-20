LOS ANGELES — A Southern California man was convicted Wednesday of blowing up his ex-girlfriend’s spa business with a package bomb in 2018, killing her and seriously injuring two clients.
A federal jury in Los Angeles convicted Stephen Beal of four felonies including use of a weapon of mass destruction resulting in death, according to a statement from the US attorney’s office.
Beal could face at least 30 years and up to life in prison when he’s sentenced in November.
He was retried after a mistrial was declared last year when the jury deadlocked.
Beal, 64, of Long Beach, was charged with killing Ildiko Krajnyak on May 15, 2018, with a homemade package bomb he slipped into her Aliso Viejo spa, about 50 miles south of Los Angeles.
Krajnyak, 48, was killed in the fiery blast when she opened the box. Two clients — a mother and daughter — she had just treated were knocked off their feet.
The blast destroyed the business and tore a large hunk from the building. Body parts were found in the parking lot.
Beal, a partner in the salon business, was jealous Krajnyak had been dating someone else after their 18-month relationship ended, and he developed a “plan to destroy her,” US Attorney Annamartine Salick said in an opening statement at Beal’s first trial.
While Krajnyak was in Hungary visiting family, Beal left the bomb at the spa for her to open when she returned, according to the US attorney’s statement.
A day after the explosion, investigators searched Beal’s home and found more than 130 pounds of explosive mixtures and precursor chemicals, the statement said.
