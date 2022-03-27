LOS ANGELES — After several days of above-normal temperatures, the Southland will get a dose of badly needed rain, on Monday, forecasters said, Saturday.
A Pacific storm system will move closer to the region tonight with widespread rain, high elevation snow and gusty winds through Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. There will be a chance of thunderstorms that could bring heavy downpours and small hail, Monday afternoon through Monday night, before drier conditions prevail, late Tuesday through Friday, the weather service said.
Clouds were expected to develop slowly over the weekend, but a system will arrive by late today that looks to be “our most significant storm of the month,” forecasters said.
The rain is not expected to start falling until tonight — likely meaning this afternoon’s red-carpet arrivals for the Oscars should be spared, although the arrivals line is covered just in case. But it will be noticeably cooler, with temperatures dropping between 10 and 15 degrees by today.
Moderate rates of rain are anticipated, Monday morning, with steadier showers anticipated by Monday afternoon.
