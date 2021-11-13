LOS ANGELES — Southern California faced another day of hot, dry and gusty weather, Friday, as Santa Ana winds swept across the region.
More temperature records were likely to be set, the National Weather Service said.
A high of 95 degrees in Anaheim was among a half-dozen records set, Thursday, as conditions brought elevated risk of wildfires.
A brush fire that erupted on Santa Catalina Island was stopped after scorching 17 acres, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.
Forecasters said a cooling trend will slowly develop over the weekend.
