LOS ANGELES — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles rose seven-tenths of a cent Tuesday to $5.404, a day after it was at a record high for Labor Day for the third year in a row.
The average price is 3.3 cents more than one week ago, 25.6 cents higher than one month ago and 11.7 cents more than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.
The average price has dropped $1.09 since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5.
The previous Labor Day record was $5.287.
The Orange County average price rose for the 31st time in 36 days, increasing six-tenths of a cent to $5.362. It has risen 33.8 cents over the past 36 days, including seven-tenths of a cent Monday and also set a record for Labor Day for the third year in a row.
“According to Oil Price Information Service and the California Energy Commission, some of the state’s refineries are undergoing planned and unplanned maintenance right now and that is part of the reason that the state’s gasoline production dropped 18% last week from the previous week, resulting in continued upward pressure on gas prices,” Marie Montgomery, a public affairs specialist with the Automobile Club of Southern California, told City News Service.
The national average price dropped two-tenths of a cent to $3.811. It is 1.2 cents less than one week ago and 2 cents less than one month ago, but 2.5 cents more than one year ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.