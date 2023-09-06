LOS ANGELES — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles rose seven-tenths of a cent Tuesday to $5.404, a day after it was at a record high for Labor Day for the third year in a row.

The average price is 3.3 cents more than one week ago, 25.6 cents higher than one month ago and 11.7 cents more than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.