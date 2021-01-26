LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose today for the 22nd time in the pastm 23 days, increasing one-tenth of a cent to $3.402, its highest amount since March 17.
The average price has risen 17.1 cents over the past 23 days, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 5.4 cents more than one week ago and 19.6 cents higher than one month ago, but 19.6 cents less than one year ago.
The Orange County average price rose for the 20th consecutive day to its highest amount since March 13, increasing two-tenths of a cent to $3.383. It has risen 16.5 cents over the past 20 days.
The Orange County average price is 5.5 cents more than one week ago and 19.5 cents higher than a month ago, but 16.2 cents less than one year ago.
