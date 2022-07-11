LOS ANGELES — The Southland is in for a hot week as summer settles in, with temperatures expected to hit triple digits, toward the end of the week, in some areas.
As usual, the Antelope Valley will see some of the worst heat, with highs of 101 and 103 degrees expected, Wednesday and Thursday, in Lancaster, according to the National Weather Service.
Van Nuys could hit 100 degrees, Friday and Saturday, and Santa Clarita could see temperatures as high as 104 degrees, Friday, and 102, on Saturday, according to forecasts.
But most valley areas will see highs lingering in the 90s, throughout the week and into next weekend.
Downtown Los Angeles will see daytime temperatures in the lower 80s, most of the week, ratcheting up to the high 80s, beginning Friday.
Sunday’s high in Lancaster and in Palmdale was 100 degrees, according to the weather service. Highs for both cities, today, will be between 97 and 105.
The high in downtown Los Angeles was 88 degrees, with a high of 83 expected, today, according to the weather service. Pasadena and North Hollywood each had a high of 93, Sunday, and a forecast of 90, for today.
Things were cooler in Long Beach, where a high of 77 degrees was recorded at Long Beach Airport, on Sunday.
The heat and low relative humidity may cause elevated to brief critical fire weather conditions in the foothills and interior areas, the weather service said. Very dry air with poor overnight humidity was forecast in the valleys and San Gabriel Mountains through at least today.
