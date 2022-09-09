ROSAMOND — Southern Kern Unified School District will subcontract out for a night campus safety officer for the 2022-23 fiscal year to address concerns regarding vandalism and theft of District property at Rosamond High School Early College Campus.
Southern Kern’s Board of Education unanimously approved a Memorandum of Understanding between the California School Employees Association Chapter No. 587, which represents the District’s classified workers, and the District regarding the position at Wednesday night’s meeting.
According to the agreement, the District will subcontract one campus safety officer for the 2022-23 fiscal year, which expires, June 30, 2023. If additional positions are needed to be subcontracted, the District will meet and confer with the union. Both parties agree to negotiate, in the beginning of June, to further discuss the continuation of the subcontracted position, according to the agreement.
“I want to thank CSEA for very quickly working on this MOU for us and allowing us to have this,” Superintendent Barbara Gaines said at the meeting.
