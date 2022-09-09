ROSAMOND — Southern Kern Unified School District will subcontract out for a night campus safety officer for the 2022-23 fiscal year to address concerns regarding vandalism and theft of District property at Rosamond High School Early College Campus.

Southern Kern’s Board of Education unanimously approved a Memorandum of Understanding between the California School Employees Association Chapter No. 587, which represents the District’s classified workers, and the District regarding the position at Wednesday night’s meeting.

