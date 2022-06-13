ROSAMOND — Southern Kern Unified School District students can look forward to different menu items, for the 2022-23 school year, thanks to a new child nutrition partner for the District.
Southern Kern trustees unanimously approved an estimated $1.17 million, one-year contract, from July 1 to June 30, 2023, with Chartwells, a division of Compass Group at the June 8 meeting. The District used Sodexo for the past 10 years.
Over that time, the District experienced a high turnover rate in the employees provided by Sodexo to work with the Child Nutrition Department. In addition, there were delays in getting ingredients for meals. That problem was likely exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and not unique to Southern Kern.
“We thought it might be a perfect time for us to try someone else,” Superintendent Barbara Gaines said, Thursday.
Chartwells and Sodexo submitted bids in response to a request for proposal by the District. Chartwells submitted the lower bid and was the recommended choice.
“Is the food equivalent, better?” Board President Mario Gutierrez asked at the June 8 meeting.
“I think what we do exceptionally well is we do a lot of engagement, so we’re listening to the kids about what they want,” Chartwells Regional Sales Director Julie Veal said.
Veal added their menus are constantly evolving because they are listening to what the students want.
Chartwells offers different amount of choices for each grade level.
Trustee Jim Bender asked whether the recipes will make it more difficult for the school kitchens to prepare the meals.
“Our recipes are proprietary,”Veal said. “There will be a learning curve; we like to lean towards cooking on site, or scratch cooking.”
Chartwells will adhere to a 21-day cycle menu for the first 21 days of meal service, according to the contract.
“We were looking not only for variety for our students but also quality,” Gaines said. “We wanted to make sure that the quality was still there but also that they could have a variety and choice at lunch and at breakfast.”
