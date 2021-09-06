ROSAMOND — Southern Kern Unified School District will refinance $9.61 million in bond funds from three separate elections to get a lower interest rate that can generate savings for the District’s taxpayers via lower property tax rates.
S&P Global Ratings maintained Southern Kern’s A- rating but change the outlook from stable to positive.
“They were troubled by the finances of the District a couple of years ago,” Khush Gheyara of Caldwell Flores Winters Inc. said during a presentation at the Sept. 1 meeting. “They were very pleased to see the work that the Board and the staff has done since then of not only repaying the county loan but also strengthening the District’s financial position. They were also impressed with how you’ve been looking at expenses and where expenses could be reduced.”
Southern Kern borrowed an estimated $3.4 million from the Kern County Superintendent of Schools in 2018 because it could not meet its payroll. The District is debt-free.
Based on current market rates the bond refinancing could bring savings of approximately $750,000. The actual amount will not be known until the bonds are sold.
“An opportunity for the Board to continue to be good stewards of the taxpayers’ money,” Gheyara said.
Gheyara said they will go to an insurance company that will allow the District to sell the bonds at an A- rating with an AA insured rating. He anticipates the District’s rating will improve after the 2020-21 fiscal audit is complete. He will continue to work with District’s staff.
“It is our intent to take you up to an A+ rating over time,” Gheyara said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.