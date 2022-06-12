ROSAMOND — Southern Kern Unified School District Superintendent Barbara Gaines received a new contract that will keep her at the District, through June 2025.
The District’s Board of Education terminated Gaines’ 2019-23 employment contract, reappointed her superintendent and approved a new contract good from July 1 to June 30, 2025.
The Board hired Gaines in 2019 with a starting base salary of $159,000 annually. She received a contract extension, in June 2020, through June 30, 2023, that raised her base salary to $163,770. The new contract increases the base salary to $177.117 a year.
“Recruiting and retaining highly qualified and skilled personnel is an important goal for the District for the benefit of our students, including the highest level of administration staff,” Board President Mario Gutierrez said at the June 8 Board meeting.
The Board reviewed local and statewide superintendent salary data to determine whether modifications to the superintendent’s salary schedule were appropriate, with Southern Kern competing for personnel. Southern Kern, while in Kern County, competes for personnel primarily with Los Angeles County school districts including those in the Lancaster due to its proximity to LA County.
“My understanding is that there is a significant disparity in salary, particularly in the administration level,” Gutierrez said.
Statewide, the average superintendent salary for a district with 2,500 to 4,000 students average daily attendance is approximately $209,151 annually, which is well above the highest step on the proposed superintendent’s salary schedule, Gutierrez said.
The Board approved a six-step superintendent salary schedule and placed Gaines at step 4, with a starting annual salary of $177,117. Gaines will receive a 5% salary incrase, every year, with a satisfactory evaluation. The final year she will receive $195,272.
“I was getting 3% every year and the board decided to give me 5%,” Gaines said. “I was very pleased that they increased it from 3% to 5%.”
