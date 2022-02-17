LOS ANGELES — A cold low pressure system was moving eastward, Wednesday, after delivering surprisingly intense lightning, thunder, hail, snow and rain to Southern California.
So much hail fell in the city of Pasadena, on Tuesday afternoon, that some neighborhoods looked like they were coated with snow.
East of Los Angeles, the storm dropped 8.5 inches of snow at the Lake Arrowhead resort in the San Bernardino Mountains and 12 inches at the nearby community of Twin Peaks.
To the north, a high school soccer match was played in snowfall in Hesperia.
The wintry blast arrived just days after Southern California baked in summerlike weather.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.