LOS ANGELES — The giant Metropolitan Water District of Southern California has declared a regional drought emergency due to record dry conditions.
Directors made the declaration, Tuesday, in a resolution that calls for increased efforts to maximize conservation. Metropolitan is a wholesaler to 26 local water agencies that supply a region with 19 million people.
“We need immediate action to preserve and stretch our limited State Water Project supplies,” board Chairwoman Gloria D. Gray said. “Southern California on average gets about one-third of its water from Northern California via the state project. Next year, we’ll be lucky to get a small fraction of that.”
(1) comment
ROFLMAO OK Biden goes after your money via "Gas and Food Prices", and Newsom goes after your money via "Water Prices". How is that Biden Presidency working out for you...? Enjoy tent living...it's coming to a neighborhood near you (if it isn't already there).
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.