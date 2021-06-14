PALM DESERT — Authorities say a brush fire has prompted mandatory evacuation orders for residents of the eastern Riverside County community of Pinyon Crest.
US Forest Service firefighters said the fire broke out Sunday morning and charred 150 acres, prompting the evacuation of the neighborhood.
Rob Roseen, a spokesman for CAL Fire/Riverside County Fire Department, said it was not immediately clear how many homes were affected. An evacuation center was opened at a school in the mountain community of Idyllwild and a shelter was set up to receive large and small animals.
Fire officials said the blaze prompted the closure of Highway 74 between Highway 371 and Palowet Drive in Palm Desert.
The fire comes as the region is bracing for soaring temperatures. The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued an excessive heat warning starting this morning.
