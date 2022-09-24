The Southern Baptist Convention’s top administrative body voted to cut ties with two congregations, on Tuesday — an LGBTQ-friendly church in North Carolina that had itself quit the denomination, decades ago, and a New Jersey congregation it cited for “alleged discriminatory behavior.”

The votes of the Executive Committee came at the end of a two-day meeting in Nashville, Tenn., even as the committee copes with a Department of Justice investigation. The federal-level scrutiny follows a blistering report by a consultant earlier this year into sexual abuse in Southern Baptist settings and mistreatment of survivors by past Executive Committee officials.

