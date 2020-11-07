ROSAMOND — Southern Kern Unified School District welcomed a limited number of special needs students back to school on Monday in a blended model as Kern County remained in the red tier on the state’s COVID-19 Blueprint for a Safer Economy reopening plan for the fourth consecutive week.
The red tier indicates “substantial” spread of the virus with an estimated four to seven daily new cases per 100,000 residents and a 5% to 8% positivity rate. The red tier still requires individuals to wear a face covering and maintain social distance.
As of Monday, Kern County’s adjusted case rate (6.4 of 100,000 residents) and health equity quartile testing positivity rate (5.4 %) will keep the county in the red tier, according to the Kern County Public Health Department.
“It has just been nothing but delightful just to see the kids and all the feedback from the teachers, principals, admin; it’s just been really nice to have life again on our campus,” Southern Kern Superintendent Barbara Gaines said. “I’m really excited about that and wish we could have brought back everybody.”
The District prepared for the return of students with distance spacing on the sidewalks and in cafeterias with various signs. They installed 40 outdoor sanitation stations constructed by a career technical education teacher that secures the hand sanitizer.
“We’ve put lots of signs on the desks; we’ve put signs in restrooms to frequently wash your hands to prepare for the return,” Gaines said.
Gaines added they will also add classroom dividers for transitional kindergarten through second-grade students. They also have temporary glass up in all of the school offices to protect parents and school staff members.
Southern Kern operates its own student transportation. Buses include hand sanitizer, as well masks for students who might have forgotten their masks. Students sit one per seat. Buses are all marked to show where students can sit.
Southern Kern brought special needs students in Cohort A back to campus on Monday and Thursday. Students who are still in distance learning whose parents would prefer they continue learning from home are in Cohort B.
“We also have an after-school math academy at all of our sites,” Gaines said. “We’re running that with smaller cohorts with no more than 14 students in each group.”
Southern Kern purchased a special curriculum called Standards Plus to help mitigate the learning loss in math. In addition, the District will also open an after-school academy in reading.
If Kern County remains in the red tier, or improves to the orange tier, the District will reopen to all students next year.
“The goal is January 11 we open up for everybody,” Gaines said.
The District will use a proposed blended model for the spring semester.
Students in Cohort A would attend class in-person on Mondays and Thursdays. Students in Cohort B including distance learning students would attend class on Tuesdays and Fridays. All students would have distance learning on Wednesdays.
District administrators are working on a memorandum of understanding with the Rosamond Teachers Association.
