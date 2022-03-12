LAKE LOS ANGELES — Stephen Sorensen Park offers a variety of programs and activities for adults ages 60 and older years to stay fit and active and to meet new people.
Activities promote physical and mental well-being, socialization, nutrition, life-long learning and volunteer opportunities.
Examples of activities include cultural classes and events, group walks, special interest classes, clubs, field trips and inter-generational experiences, according to the Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation Department.
Resource, referral, case management, and social services are offered by other County Departments. Service providers are co-located such as health screenings, grief counseling, Alzheimer’s education and caregiver support
Sorensen Park also offers Senior Nutrition hours from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Senior programs are available from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the park, 16801 East Ave. P. Drop-in activities are available from 2 to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
For details, call 661-264-1249.
