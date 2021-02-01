When he was growing up in Rhodesia, now Zimbabwe, in the 1930s and ’40s, Joseph Sonnabend would watch his mother, a physician, make house calls in the middle of the night and talk with patients on the phone at all hours. He didn’t want to follow that path, but he did study medicine and become a medical researcher, working alongside Nobel laureates in England on virology and immunology.
When he arrived in New York in 1969, he continued that research. But as a gay man, he was drawn into volunteering at the Gay Men’s Health Project in Greenwich Village and saw a need for doctors who would treat this population. He opened his own practice in the West Village in 1978.
Sonnabend would become one of the most important figures in the fight against AIDS, if also one of the most unheralded. Both a clinician and a researcher, he described himself as the total package:
“The other doctors who were treating AIDS didn’t have the research experience or the instincts,” he told Sean Strub of POZ, a magazine for people who test positive for HIV, in 1998. “And the academic researchers — the top immunologists, virologists and so on — who had the expertise, didn’t have the patients. I had both the background and the patients.”
One of his hallmarks as a clinician was his devotion to his patients — making house calls in the middle of the night and taking phone calls at all hours.
Sonnabend died Jan. 24 at a hospital in London, where he had lived since 2005. He was 88.
The cause was complications of a heart attack, said David Kirschenbaum, a friend and co-executor of his estate.
Sonnabend was one of the first doctors to recognize AIDS as it was beginning its deadly march through the gay community.
“Lots of figures in the AIDS epidemic made a contribution, often centered around one or two accomplishments,” Gregg Gonsalves, an epidemiologist at the Yale School of Public Health and a former patient of Sonnabend’s, said in an email. “But Joe was central in so many different ways in those early years, in research, in clinical care, in policy and activism.”
Sonnabend went to Gonsalves’ apartment in the East Village to tell him in person that he had HIV. “He visited his patients when they most needed him,” Gonsalves said, “even on their deathbeds.”
His small office was always jammed with patients, partly because he took so long with each one, and they were protective of him and in turn helped him out.
“Patients in the waiting room sometimes rearranged the order of seeing Joe, based on our collective assessment of who needed to see him first,” Strub wrote in POZ. “Those of us with insurance remind him to send out bills; those without often helped in his office, cooked him dinner or volunteered with the organizations Joe started.”
In his broader fight against AIDS, Sonnabend enlisted the help of a former colleague, Mathilde Krim, an experienced cancer researcher and philanthropist who would become an important figure in that crusade.
Together, and with others including Michael Callen, an AIDS activist and a patient of Sonnabend’s, they founded the AIDS Medical Foundation, the first AIDS research group. It is now the Foundation for AIDS Research, one of the world’s largest funding organizations for the disease.
Sonnabend conducted some of the earliest research into AIDS, often at his own expense. He pioneered community-based research, through which grassroots doctors are able to conduct clinical trials more quickly than researchers based at universities, partly because they face less red tape and less difficulty recruiting patients. He co-founded the Community Research Initiative, the first organization in a network that hastened studies of treatments of HIV and AIDS.
