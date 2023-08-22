Ecuador Election

Supporters of Daniel Noboa, presidential candidate for National Democratic Action Alliance, celebrate Sunday in the streets of Guayaquil, Ecuador, after listening to results in the snap presidential elections.

 Associated Press

GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador — An heir to a fortune built on Ecuador’s main crop of bananas has pulled off an upset by advancing to the country’s presidential runoff election in which he will face an ally of a convicted former president who remains an influential figure in the South American country.

Daniel Noboa and leftist Luisa González, both young and with little political experience, were the two highest vote-getters in Sunday’s special presidential election. They will have to convince Ecuadorian voters that they have what it takes to curb unprecedented rates of violence over the past three years.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.