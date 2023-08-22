GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador — An heir to a fortune built on Ecuador’s main crop of bananas has pulled off an upset by advancing to the country’s presidential runoff election in which he will face an ally of a convicted former president who remains an influential figure in the South American country.
Daniel Noboa and leftist Luisa González, both young and with little political experience, were the two highest vote-getters in Sunday’s special presidential election. They will have to convince Ecuadorian voters that they have what it takes to curb unprecedented rates of violence over the past three years.
None of the eight candidates in Sunday’s polling received enough support to be declared winner. The election took place under the watch of tens of thousands of police officers and soldiers deployed across the country, partly in response to the assassination of one of the presidential candidates earlier this month.
With about 94% of votes counted as of Monday, results from the National Electoral Council had González in the lead, with about 33% of support. She had been the frontrunner heading into the contest, but the Election Day’s surprise came from Noboa, who received about 24% votes even though he never placed above fifth place in polls.
To win outright, a candidate needed 50% of the vote, or to have at least 40% with a 10-point lead over the closest opponent.
