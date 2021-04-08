HUNTINGTON PARK — The son of a 75-year-old woman found dead in a Los Angeles-area trash bin has been arrested on suspicion of her murder, authorities said Wednesday.
The body of Teresa Pasillas Iniguez was discovered Monday in Huntington Park, near where she was reported missing by a relative the night before.
Iniguez’s son, Christian Torres, was detained Monday as part of the investigation and later arrested, Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said. He could face a murder charge. It wasn’t known Wednesday if the 32-year-old has an attorney.
There is no known motive and the murder weapon has not been identified, sheriff’s officials said.
