PALMDALE — Palmdale School District increased its substitute teacher daily rates for long-term assignments and for Palmdale School District retirees by $25, in order to remain competitive and provide students with substitute teachers as necessary.
Long-term substitute teachers will earn $250 a day after the 10th day in the same assignment, up from $225 a day. Retired Palmdale School District teachers will also earn $250 a day, up from $225 a day.
The new rates started, Aug. 4, the first day of school in the District. They will remain in effect through Dec. 31. Palmdale trustees unanimously ratified the increase at Tuesday’s meeting.
This is the third increase in substitute teacher daily rates in 11 months. The District previously increased daily rates for substitute teachers including early childhood education substitute teachers starting, Sept. 4, 2021. The Board approved a second increase, in January.
The most recent increase is only for long-term assignments and Palmdale School District retirees.
The District pays $225 per day for substitute teachers with 90 units and an emergency permit who have passed the CBEST (California Basic Educational Skills Test) or for teachers with a bachelor’s degree who have passed the CBEST and who carry a 30-day emergency substitute teaching permit. A fully credentialed teacher with a bachelor’s degree can also earn $225 per day.
The daily rates for an Early Childhood Education substitute teacher with a child development associate permit remains at $150 per day. A substitute with a bachelor’s degree who also has a child development teacher permit can earn $150 per day. A long-term early childhood education substitute teacher can earn $150 per day after 20 days in the same assignment, and a retired Palmdale School District early childhood education teacher can earn $195 per day.
