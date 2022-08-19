PALMDALE — Palmdale School District increased its substitute teacher daily rates for long-term assignments and for Palmdale School District retirees by $25, in order to remain competitive and provide students with substitute teachers as necessary.

Long-term substitute teachers will earn $250 a day after the 10th day in the same assignment, up from $225 a day. Retired Palmdale School District teachers will also earn $250 a day, up from $225 a day.  

