Four Antelope Valley school districts and four local water districts will avoid the cost of an election, this November, due to an insufficient number of candidates, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk, which released its final list of canceled elections, on Monday.
Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District had three full-term, four-year seats and one short-term, two-year seat up for election, on Nov. 8.
Incumbent Ken Pfalzgraf and newcomers Lester Victor Mascon and Tom Costan will automatically take their full-term seats without their names appearing on the ballot due to a lack of candidates.
Appointed incumbent Brianna Taksony will also retain her seat without her name appearing on the ballot.
No one filed to challenge Eastside Union School District incumbents Julie Bookman, who represents Trustee Area No. 5 and Doretta Thompson, who represents Trustee Area No. 1, so they will automatically hold onto to their seats without their names appearing on the ballot.
Newcomer Lenzie Huffmon was the only person to file nomination papers for the Trustee Area No. 3 seat, which is currently held by appointed incumbent Deborah Sims. Huffmon will take the seat without her name appearing on the ballot.
Lancaster School District will also avoid the cost of an election. No one filed nomination papers to challenge incumbents Diane Grooms, who represents Trustee Area No. 4 and Duane Winn, who represents Trustee Area No. 2. Grooms and Winn will automatically retain their seats. Homemaker Pamela Starlson was the only person to file nomination papers for the Trustee Area No. 5 seat currently held by Sandra Price; Starlson will automatically take the seat without her name appearing on the ballot.
Westside Union School District will also avoid the cost of an election because no one filed nomination papers to challenge incumbents John Curiel and Jennifer Navarro. Appointed incumbent Bill Lindoff did not file nomination papers for re-election. Aerospace engineer Andrew Rowe was the only other person to file nomination papers for Lindoff’s seat, so he will automatically be seated on the Board without his name appearing on the ballot.
No one filed to challenge Antelope Valley Community College incumbents Michael Adams, who represents Trustee Area No. 4 and Barbara Gaines, who represents Trustee Area No. 5. They will both retain their seats without their names appearing on the ballot.
Board President Steve Buffalo, who represents Trustee Area No. 2, has two opponents: Lancaster Social Equity Commissioner Giovanni Christon-Pope and educator/academic counselor Miguel Coronado.
In the Hughes-Elizabeth Lakes Union School District Board of Education race, parent/volunteer Stephanie R. Lewis will automatically be appointed to the short-term, two-year seat without her name appearing on the ballot. The District switched from an at-large election system to a by-trustee area election system for the first time this year.
Incumbent and educator Lola Skelton and water utility worker Justice Peter Baldwin’s names will appear on the ballot despite a lack of challengers. The Board has three full-term seats up for election.
The election for Trustee Areas No. 1 an 2 was canceled due to no candidates. The Board will have to make two provisional appointees to fill the soon-to-be vacant Area 2 seat held by long-time Trustee Melanie Dohn and the Area 1 seat held by appointed incumbent Ann Silva.
Under state law, the Board will need to appoint qualified candidates to those seats prior to Nov. 8. The appointees would then be seated at the organizational meeting in December.
Wilsona School District will also save money on its election. Wilsona switched from an at-large election system to a by-trustee area election system for the first time, this year.
No one filed to challenge incumbent Anne Misicka, who represents Trustee Area No. 2.
Newcomer Robert D. Miller, a mechanic and father, was the only person to file for Trustee Area No. 1 seat, which has no incumbent because Board members Robert Harris and Kathy Harris live in the same trustee area. They will be seated on the Board without their names appearing on the ballot.
Trustee Robert Harris, who represents Trustee Area No. 3, has one challenger, PTO President Daniela “Dani” Sanchez.
The Antelope Valley-East Kern Water Agency Antelope Valley East Kern Water Agency will have one seat up for election, the Division 3 seat held by long-time Director Frank Donato. He has one challenger: retired executive Mike Lang.
No one filed nomination papers to challenge the incumbents in Divisions 1, 4 and 5. Shelly Sorsabal will retain her Division 1 seat, appointed Director George Lane will retain his Division 4 seat and Director Rob Parris will retain his Division 5 seat.
On local water boards, Green Valley County Water District does not need an election because no one filed nomination papers to challenge incumbents David Phillips and Guy Joe Randles. Incumbent Anthony Castaneda did not file papers for re-election. The Board will have to appoint someone to his seat instead.
The Quartz Hill Water District Board of Directors will also avoid an election after no one filed nomination papers to challenge incumbent Allen Grant Flick and appointed incumbents Rodney C. “Rod” Holtz and Drew Mercy.
In the Palmdale Water District Board of Directors race, there will be no election for the full-term Division 5 seat held by Vince Dino and the short-term Division 1 seat held by appointed incumbent Scott Kellerman, due to an insufficient number of candidates.
Director Don F. Wilson, who represents Division 2, has one challenger: small business owner Yvette Silva.
Palm Ranch Irrigation District Division 2 incumbent Jess Baker and Division 4 incumbent Donald Berry will also retain their seats without their names appearing on the ballot.
The West Valley County Water District Board of Directors had three seats up for election. However, the election was canceled due to an insufficiency of candidates. The Board will need to appoint three qualified candidates prior to the Nov. 8 election.
