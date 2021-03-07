Ten-four, good buddy, that was a streaker who doffed his bell bottoms
Why do some fads come and go while others survive to become trends and even permanent fixtures of our society?
Many people in the late 19th and early 20th centuries disliked a vulgar new contraption that scared the horses, and they were convinced it was just a fad.
Yet, the automobile is still with us.
The same is true of television in the mid-20th century. Radio is king, people said, and television will make a splash and then go the way of dance marathons and pole sitting.
A question from a student the other day made me reflect on this. She wanted to know how — beyond the obvious difference of our distance learning classes — things were different when I was their age.
A social media platform called TikTok is apparently the rage now, and the student wanted to know what fads were big when in school.
I was their age in the ’70s, and that was a decade of fads, most of them inexplicable.
This was one class where I really wish we were in person so that I could gauge the collective response when I told the students about Pet Rocks.
Yes, yes, people (not me, of course) actually paid money to have a rock. Why? I don’t know. I didn’t understand it then, and I don’t understand it now.
Then there was the CB craze. Citizen’s Band radio became ridiculously popular beginning around 1974 until around 1978 or ’79, if I remember correctly.
It started because truckers used the radios to advise each other, during the oil crisis of 1973, on where to find good prices on gas and how to avoid “smokies” (cops looking to catch speeders).
Truckers also organized convoys to protest the new national speed limit of 55 mph, and “Convoy,” a novelty song filled with CB jargon, by C.W. McCall soon topped the charts.
The CB radios became the must-have item for people’s cars. You would see big antennas designed to increase broadcast range. “Breaker, breaker” was the common introductory phrase.
Users thought up clever “handles” or names for themselves, not unlike today’s screen names.
People made friends on the radio and even formed CB clubs.
Suddenly, as quickly as it emerged, the CB craze disappeared. People stopped saying “10-4, good buddy” in conversation, and the long antennas came off the cars.
I never did get into the CBs, preferring to stick with my cassette player in my car, listening to rock and roll.
I did wear bell bottoms, however, another ’70s craze. In his satirical song from 1974, Loudon Wainwright III noted: “Everybody got the bell bottom pants/Ain’t got the pants, ain’t got a chance.”
No polyester leisure suits for me, though. No streaking, either. That was another mysterious fad of the 1970s, involving young people completely disrobing and running through a public place.
Even the Academy Awards, on live national television, was victimized by a streaker in 1974.
Today’s fad of making personalized short videos and posting them on the Internet seems not only tame but downright sane compared to some of the trends of the 1970s.
