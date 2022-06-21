LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Community College District will discontinue the Agriculture/Park and Landscape Management program and four Office Technology programs due to low enrollment and changing needs.
The discontinuance of the programs comes at the recommendation of the Academic Senate.
“It was found in both cases that there was a decline in enrollment, there was a obsolete curriculum for the program and it did not satisfy a CSU pathway,” Academic Senate President Van Rider said during comments at the end of the meeting.
Trustee Michael Rives asked whether now was a good time to discontinue the (AGRI) Agriculture/Park and Landscape Management Program, given California’s record drought and people seeking employment.
Students enrolled in the program are prepared to work in a variety of jobs such as landscape, landscaping, lawn maintenance and lawn services.
“I think this program will be beneficial in the future,” Rives said.
A Discontinuance Task Force met regularly throughout the spring and fall 2021 and spring 2022 semesters to discuss the proposed discontinuance.
”If there is a change in the environment or technology changes and there is an updated way of creating a new program at some future time, I’m sure the Senate would be happy to entertain that, looking at a new program,” AV College President Edward Knudson said. “At this point it’s not financially sustainable.”
The AGRI program’s low enrollment has persisted for more than 10 years, according to a memorandum from the task force. In particular, the program has seen a statistically significant decline in class enrollment throughout the program, over four consecutive semesters.
According to the memorandum, 25 people completed courses in the program prior to fall 2021. The dean contacted each student, individually, to discuss their progress and options. Of those, five students had already completed all the requirements for graduation and did not take any more courses.
Another five students did not respond to voice messages or voicemail that was sent. Of the remaining students, eight need one or two courses and seven need three or four courses.
“The very small number of students creates a significant obstacle in offering the full schedule of courses as described above,” the memo said. “For each course there would be only one to four or five students enrolled per course.”
The dean will contact every student and provide them with alternative options to enroll in other regional colleges such as Pierce College, Bakersfield College and Victor Valley College to complete the few courses they need to complete their degree, the memorandum detailed.
Or, on a case-by-case basis, and after agreement of the faculty, the task force will explore the possibility of offering independent study for the few students that need one or two courses.
The Board voted 4-1, with Rives dissenting, to approve the discontinuation of the AGRI Program. Rives also cast the lone dissenting vote to discontinue the four Office Technology programs.
A separate task force recommended the discontinuation of Office Technology certificate and associate of science degree programs for administrative assistants and office specialists because they do not meet current needs.
The Office Technology programs that are being discontinued are antiquated and are not preparing students for the demands of the current force, a memorandum from the task force said.
“Upon recommendation of the faculty and in studying the program and studying labor market information and studying the technology that is current, they’re making the recommendation that this program does not meet current needs,” Knudson said.
He added the faculty in the program recommended the discontinuance.
AV College already offers four Business Information Professional programs (three certificate and one associate of science) that are up-to-date with serving the community and workforce needs, the memorandum said.
