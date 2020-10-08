As of last week, some businesses that were ordered to close again in July have begun reopening once again.
Nail salons, card rooms and shopping malls have received permission to reopen, though at reduced capacity. Malls are allowed 25% capacity and food courts are open only for take-out.
Nail salons are also allowed to offer services at 25% capacity but are still encouraged to operate outdoors, when possible. In addition, customers will be screened before services are rendered.
Despite the slow reopening process, Los Angeles County still remains in the most restrictive tier of the phased reopening plan set forth by the state.
The tier measures the number of cases per 100,000 people, as well as positivity numbers.
“We need to meet test positivity rates and case rates,” Los Angeles County Health Director Barbara Ferrer said. “The test positivity rate needs to be below 8% and new cases need to be below seven per 100,000 people.”
New cases remain at 7.4 per 100,000, while testing positivity is at 2.8%.
“Our case rate doesn’t allow us to move to the less restrictive tier,” she said.
If one measure is higher than it should be, even if the other is lower, the county will remain in the most restrictive tier until both meet the state standards.
Ferrer said the county continues to see 700-800 new cases per day and that’s the reason it remains in Tier 3.
In fact, Wednesday saw the highest number of new cases in a single day since Aug. 22, when there were 1,644 new cases reported. Wednesday’s new case numbers were 1,645, bringing the total number to 277,445 in Los Angeles County.
“While one day of high numbers doesn’t indicate a trend, it’s something we have to watch closely,” Ferrer said.
Ferrer also reported 30 additional deaths. Nine were over the age of 80 and seven had underlying health conditions; 11 were between 65-79 and seven had underlying health conditions; five were between 50-64 and four had underlying health conditions and two were between 30-49 and neither had underlying health conditions.
Long Beach reported one death and Pasadena reported two, to bring the total number of deaths in Los Angeles County to 6,709.
“Despite our best efforts, many people continue to lose their lives to COVID-19 here and across the country and world,” she said.
To date, 2.7 million people have been tested for the virus and 9% have tested positive.
There are a total of 1,8446 cases among the homeless.
In addition, 696 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 28% in ICU and 16% on ventilators.
Here is the latest number of cases and deaths in the Antelope Valley:
Los Angeles County:
• Lancaster: 3,615 cases, 59 deaths (includes cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks).
• Palmdale: 4,317 cases, 76 deaths.
• Acton: 73 cases, two deaths.
• Agua Dulce: 28 cases, no deaths.
• Desert View Highlands: 49 cases, one death.
• Lake Hughes: Four cases, no deaths.
• Lake Los Angeles: 241 cases, four deaths.
• Leona Valley: 20 cases, no deaths.
• Littlerock: 86 cases, one deaths.
• Littlerock/Juniper Hills: 14 cases, no deaths.
• Littlerock/Pearblossom: 96 cases, no deaths.
• Llano: Three cases, no deaths.
• Pearblossom/Llano: 24 cases, one death.
• Quartz Hill: 185 cases, 11 deaths.
Kern County:
• California City: 124 cases, 64 recovered, seven presumed recovered.
• Edwards: 17, 10 recovered, two presumed recovered.
• Rosamond: 272 cases, 129 recovered, 30 presumed recovered.
• Tehachapi: 1,129 cases, 716 recovered, 40 presumed recovered.
