CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Michael Somare, a pivotal figure in Papua New Guinea’s independence and the South Pacific island nation’s first prime minister, has died. He was 84.
Somare was Papua New Guinea’s longest-serving leader after it became independent of Australia in 1975. He was prime minister for 17 years during four separate periods.
He died Friday after being diagnosed with a late-stage pancreatic cancer and admitted to a hospital on Feb. 19, his daughter Betha Somare said.
“Sir Michael was a loyal husband to our mother and great father first to her children, then grandchildren and great granddaughter. But we are endeared that many Papua New Guineans equally embraced Sir Michael as father and grandfather,” she said.
Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape said that Somare “is unmatched by anyone who has come after him.”
“I appeal to our citizens and residents for a week of silence, peace and calm as we pay respect to this one person whom our country owes so much,” Marape said. “He is universally loved in our country, may his memory bind out nation still.”
Cabinet was to meet later Friday to announce details of a state funeral for the leader who was also known as Papua New Guinea’s Grand Chief and Father of the Nation.
Police Commissioner David Manning said police would ensure that Papua New Guineans mourn peacefully and that “opportunists do not take this sad day in our history to create fear and panic.”
