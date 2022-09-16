LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis, on Thursday, came to the defense of her colleague, Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, dubbing a sheriff’s department political corruption probe into Kuehl a vindictive effort to “defame, harass and discredit” an elected official who has been openly critical of Sheriff Alex Villanueva.
“I have concerns about the integrity of any investigation conducted by the sheriff, especially as it relates to those who have consistently called for oversight, accountability and transparency over the sheriff and his department, like my colleague, Supervisor Sheila Kuehl,” Solis wrote in a series of Twitter posts.
“… The sheriff has a history of vindictiveness, harassment and intimidation and has shown that he lacks the credibility to lead any pursuit of justice,” she wrote.
Her comments echoed those made by Kuehl, on Wednesday, after sheriff’s deputies served a search warrant at her Santa Monica home in connection with the probe — which focuses on contracts awarded by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to a nonprofit agency run by Patti Giggans, a close friend of Kuehl whose home was also searched, Wednesday. Kuehl sits on the Metro Board of Directors.
Kuehl called the investigation “an effort to harass, intimidate and retaliate against a public figure who has been an outspoken critic of LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva. I am not the only such critic, and other courageous county leaders have also been the targets of this sheriff’s vindictiveness.”
Villanueva, who claims he has recused himself from the Kuehl investigation in light of his contentious relationship with the Board of Supervisors, appeared on Fox11, Wednesday night, to discuss the probe and rebuffed suggestions the investigation is politically motivated.
“When we have a criminal complaint, which we did — this originated from an employee from the MTA, a whistleblower who coincidentally just settled with the county of LA. I believe for $750,000 for retaliation she experienced at the hands of the MTA and the county,” the sheriff said.
“And that was the initiation of the criminal complaint and the criminal investigation that our public corruption unit embarked on. It’s taken quite a few years as you can tell. It’s been two or three years since the inception. A search warrant was approved by a judge and it was executed, (Wednesday) morning, and that leads us to where we’re at right now.”
Solis noted in her statement, Thursday, that while Villanueva claims to have recused himself from the investigation, “the events of the last few days suggest otherwise.” She said the sheriff should turn the investigation over to the Attorney General’s Office.
In addition to his appearance on Fox11, Wednesday night, discussing the investigation, Villanueva on Wednesday sent a letter to the state Attorney General’s Office asking it to investigate Kuehl’s comments that county Inspector General Max Huntsman and the county counsel’s office tipped her off in advance about the impending search of her home.
The sheriff insisted Wednesday night, however, that he has had no hand in the investigation.
“I still remain recused from the investigation,” he told Channel 11. “Undersheriff Tim Murakami is the one that leads or provides leadership to the Public Corruption Unit. They did the entire investigation. They made all decisions and ran the decisions through him. I had no involvement whatsoever. They gave me an update periodically.
“... I have no impact or decision-making in this process. That is a proper recusal. Of course I’m not going to be absolutely blind to what they’re doing. They just give me the updates at the appropriate times.”
In addition to the homes of Kuehl and Giggans, detectives from the sheriff’s Public Corruption Unit also served warrants, Wednesday, at the headquarters of Peace Over Violence, the nonprofit agency run by Giggans, who also serves on the Los Angeles County Civilian Oversight Commission that oversees the sheriff’s department.
