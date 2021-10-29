CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA is debating whether to try to fix a jammed solar panel on its newly launched Lucy spacecraft, en route to explore an unprecedented number of asteroids.
The problem cropped up shortly after the spacecraft’s Oct. 16 liftoff on a 12-year journey.
After measuring the electric current this week, NASA reported Wednesday that one of Lucy’s two giant, circular solar panels is only between 75% and 95% extended. A lanyard is holding it in place.
Any attempt at reopening the wing — which is 24 feet in diameter — would not occur before mid-November.
So far, the problem has not affected Lucy’s outbound flight, so there’s no rush to figure out the next step, officials said. Everything else on the spacecraft — already 3.7 million miles away — is working properly.
