PALMDALE — It’s race time for Palmdale High School’s Solar Falcon Race Team in the 2022 Solar Car Challenge at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.
Racing takes place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (CDT), today through Wednesday.
The Solar Falcon Race team will compete in two divisions: the Advanced Classic Division with the program’s solar car, named the Helios Falcon, and the Electric-Solar Powered Division with the two-seat electric car called the Electric Falcon.
The team members are CEOs Beatriz Patino and Kimberly Amador, Luis Lazaro Rios, Lauryn Kell, Miguel De La Rosa, Abigael Lindsay, Daniel Suarez, Aleyssa Coleman, Anthony Sonanes, Jennie Perez, Michael Sampedro, Victorhugo Amaral, Michael Zenteno, Tania Campos, Robert Chaffee and Edward Ramirez.
De La Rosa was a last-minute replacement for Martin Garcia, who could not attend the race because the start of his Marine Corps boot camp was moved up to Monday.
The Helios Falcon and the Electric Falcon had to successfully complete qualifying inspections during three days of scrutineering before they were allowed on the track. Scrutineering sessions took place, Thursday through Saturday.
“We’re doing really well. We’re nearing the end of Day Two for scrutineering,” Solar Falcon Race Team adviser Ruben Rodriguez said, Friday. “There’s always a lot of pressure during the scrutineering phase. The phase is designed to have judges go over the cars with a fine-tooth comb. However, we are handling the phase with confidence. We are upbeat about the challenges ahead.”
Friends, families and anyone who wants to follow the race from home can watch a livestream on the Solar Car Challenge YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/HighSchoolSolar starting at 6 a.m. (PDT), today.
Longtime volunteer Randy Scott is in Texas with the students. Scott and his wife Terry Scott drove to Texas for the team’s first Solar Car Challenge, in 2015. They have followed the team ever since, including cross-country races to Minneapolis, Minn., in 2016, and Palmdale, in 2018. The most recent time was in 2019, also in Fort Worth, the last time Palmdale High sent a team to the challenge. There was no solar car challenge, in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic; the Palmdale High team did not compete, in 2021.
Terry Scott was not able to attend the race, this year, so the couple’s RV friends, Craig and Nancy McDowell from Caldwell, Idaho, volunteered to join Randy Scott.
“We see each other severals times a year,” Scott said in a telephone interview. The last time was in January, and the couple offered to help.
Scott helps the team by providing them breakfast, lunch and dinner when the team is racing at the track.
“It’s amazing watching them, boys and girls just working hard, and then you see all the other teams from around the country,” he said. “It’s just fun watching and being with them. They’re very, very appreciative and always well-behaved.”
Scott, a retired engineer, has been involved in education outreach since before he retired.
The McDowells have known Scott for a long time.
“He’s always been talking about these solar races and how much fun he has,” Nancy McDowell said.
Nancy McDowell was impressed with the Solar Falcon Team’s familiarity with the vehicles.
“When they talk to each other, they talk the functions of the car, so that’s always fun to listen to because they have definitely been working on this car for an extended length of time,” she said. “They all know about the car, how it works, how it runs, so it’s been fun watching the students do that.”
The students’ professionalism also impressed McDowell.
“These students are very well-behaved, and I really appreciate that,” she said. “They don’t joke or clown around like you see a lot of the young people doing. They’re real serious and they’re great. I think it’s been a wonderful experience as far as I’m concerned.”
“Since I started working with Randy and the team, in 2018, I have come to know him as an invaluable part of the Solar Falcon team. His support, care and wisdom has allowed our students to gain experiences and knowledge that will stay with them throughout their lives,” Andrea Wells, Solar Falcon Race Team adviser said.
“For a program like ours, the support they provide is priceless,” Rodriguez added. “We are extremely fortunate to have sponsors that go above and beyond for us. Without them, it would not be possible to successfully participate in the race. It gives the team the opportunity to concentrate on the car.”
