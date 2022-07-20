PALMDALE — The third day of racing for the 2022 Solar Car Challenge began with a trophy presentation to Palmdale High School’s Electric Falcon team for the most laps, 74, taken in the Electric Solar Division.
Palmdale High sent 16 students to the 2022 Solar Car Challenge at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. The team is racing two cars — the Electric Falcon and the Helios Falcon in the Advanced Classic Division.
“The Solar Falcon Race Team has remained competitive in both divisions,” Ruben Rodriguez, the lead adviser for the team and coordinator for Palmdale High’s Engineering Academy, said.
The Helios Falcon is currently in third place in their division and has extended their lead from the fourth place team. The vehicle completed 78 laps, on Tuesday for a three-day cumulative total of 235 laps, according to live unofficial results.
The fourth place team, Stony Point Solar from Round Rock, Texas, has a cumulative total of 127 laps.
The Electric Falcon is now in second place and gained some ground on the lead car in their division. The car logged 66 laps, on Tuesday for a three-day cumulative total of 207 laps, just 31 laps behind first-place team Heroes’ Alliance Vehicle Technology Team from Detroit.
“We are proud of the endurance our students are showing,” Rodriguez said.
The Solar Car Challenge will conclude, today.
