PALMDALE — Palmdale High School’s Solar Falcon Race Team will fly to Fort Worth, Texas, for the 2022 Solar Car Challenge. The team is scheduled to leave, on Tuesday.
The 2022 Solar Car Challenge will take place, Wednesday through July 20, at the Texas Motor Speedway.
This year’s competition is a closed-track race. There will be three days of scrutineering and four race days. Each team was required to submit a video discussing their car project. The team that completes the most laps during the event will be declared the winner.
The Solar Falcon Race team will compete in two divisions: the Advanced Classic Division with the program’s solar car, named the Helios Falcon, and the Electric-Solar Powered Division with the two-seat electric car called the Electric Falcon.
The Solar Falcon program has more than 30 students. The students worked on the cars throughout the school year.
Sixteen students are flying to Texas. They are CEOs Beatriz Patino and Kimberly Amador, Luis Lazaro Rios, Lauryn Kell, Martin Garcia, Abigael Lindsay, Daniel Suarez, Aleyssa Coleman, Anthony Sonanes, Jennie Perez, Michael Sampedro, Victorhugo Amaral, Michael Zenteno, Tania Campos, Robert Chaffee and Edward Ramirez.
“It’s a huge accomplishment; it’s not easy to make the team. If you’re here, you should be very proud,” Ruben Rodriguez, the lead adviser for the team and coordinator for Palmdale High’s Engineering Academy, told the students’ parents who attended an information meeting, last week, at the high school.
Rodriguez wanted parents to know what to expect for their students and not to get concerned if they cannot reach them by phone during the race.
Students designed and built both cars.
“During the race, they’re working; they’re not just standing around waiting for a phone call or anything like that, or making a phone call,” he said.
This will be the team’s first trip to the competition in three years. There was no race in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic; the team did not compete in last year’s event, which was also a closed-track event. The team first competed in closed track or cross country events in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, a cross-country event that ended in Palmdale.
The students are not only representing the Antelope Valley, they are the only team from California after a team from Polytechnic School from Pasadena dropped out.
The Solar Car Challenge is a project-based STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) initiative designed to help motivate students in science, engineering, and alternative energy.
The Helios Falcon will compete in the Advanced Classic Division against five teams from Texas. The Electric Falcon team will compete in the Electric-Solar Powered Division against teams from Michigan and Kentucky.
The students tested both cars by driving them around the school’s parking lot.
“They’re both performing pretty well,” Rodriguez said. “I have good hopes; they both look really good.
“They have worked hard on it and now’s the time to go over there, do the very best that they can and shoot for a win.”
When the Heilos Falcon team tested the car at Willow Springs International Raceway, in May, the shock support gave out during a test run.
“We actually got it done within three days when we got back to school,” CEO Patino, a 2022 graduate, said.
She added, “We got help from a lot of the more experienced welders in fabrication and the actual mechanics class that we have here at school.”
They realigned the bar, making it as straight as possible, and added two extra support beams on the side for safety. They also doubled reinforced the bar.
The Electric Falcon is also ready to go, CEO Amador, also a 2022 graduate, said.
“We’re pretty confident,” Amador said. “Right now, (Thursday), we’re going to test each component out and we’re confident everything’s going to turn out fine.”
Anthony Sonanes, who will be a junior when school starts, in August, works on the Helios Falcon team. He is part of the automotive team.
“I’m excited,” he said. “I just hope none of the cars break down during it; otherwise, we can make it work the best that we could.”
