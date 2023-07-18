Palmdale High School’s Solar Falcon Race Team passed scrutineering on Saturday and started the 2023 Solar Car Challenge on Sunday with 14 other teams, meaning five teams did not make the final cut.

The Solar Falcons passed scrutineering on the third and final day. The team is racing in the Advanced Classic division against four teams from Texas.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.