Palmdale High School’s Solar Falcon Race Team passed scrutineering on Saturday and started the 2023 Solar Car Challenge on Sunday with 14 other teams, meaning five teams did not make the final cut.
The Solar Falcons passed scrutineering on the third and final day. The team is racing in the Advanced Classic division against four teams from Texas.
“Today’s scrutineering was the most memorable,” Class of 2023 graduate EJ Dela Cruz wrote in a text message.
“After working on the solar car tirelessly, we were incredibly relieved that we passed every test, especially the ‘Slalom and Test,’ which we had difficulty with because it tested the solar car and the driver’s ability to be driven on the road.
“Our shock suspension continued to show concern, but after many changes, we completed scrutineering. Ultimately, the smiles on our faces after passing the last test showed how worth every ounce of blood and sweat was to better our car.”
The total solar car driving miles from Fort Worth, Texas, to Palmdale is 953.3 miles. Teams were awarded up to 20 miles for the quality of their presentation and answers to judge questions upon qualification into the event.
The Solar Falcons completed 37.6 day miles and 57.6 total driving miles out of a possible 182.5 miles on Sunday, traveling from Fort Worth to Snyder, Texas, according to results posted on the Solar Car Challenge website. That was good enough for fourth place out of five teams in the Advanced Classic Division.
The Wylie East Solar Car team from Wylie, Texas, completed 160.5 day miles and 180.5 total miles on Sunday. The Covenant Christian Academy team from Colleyville, Texas, was in second place Sunday with 141.2 day miles and 161.2 total miles driven. The Presidio Solar Team from Presidio, Texas, was in fifth place with 23.7 day miles and 19 total miles. The team had a 23.7-mile penalty.
Monday, day two of the race, saw teams travel from Snyder, to Carlsbad, NM, with a potential 204.7 driving miles available. Monday’s results were not posted by press time.
Today, teams will travel from Carlsbad to El Paso, Texas, with 102.9 driving miles available. Wednesday is a rest day with the solar cars set to be on display at the Harmony Science Academy in El Paso.
Day five of the challenge will see teams drive from El Paso to Florence, Ariz., with 87.6 driving miles available. On day six of the challenge, the teams will drive from Florence to Wickenburg, Ariz., with 68.6 driving miles available. Day seven of the race will see teams drive from Wickenburg to Twentynine Palms, Calif., with 192 driving miles available.
Day eight of the challenge — Sunday — will have teams drive from Twentynine Palms to Palmdale. The finish line will be at NASA Site 9, 2825 East Ave. P. Teams will be arriving between 3:30 and 5 p.m. Sunday.
