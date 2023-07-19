Solar Car Challenge

Diego Munoz Diaz of the Palmdale High School Helios Falcon is ready to go at the race start for the 2023 Solar Car Challenge on day two on Monday.

 Photo courtesy of Solar Car Challenge

Palmdale High School’s Solar Falcon Race Team completed 25.3 miles out of 204.7 driving miles available Monday in the Helios Falcon for a total of 82.9 miles in the 2023 Solar Car Challenge, according to results posted on the challenge website.

That put the team in fourth place out of five teams in the Advanced Classic Division.

