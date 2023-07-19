Palmdale High School’s Solar Falcon Race Team completed 25.3 miles out of 204.7 driving miles available Monday in the Helios Falcon for a total of 82.9 miles in the 2023 Solar Car Challenge, according to results posted on the challenge website.
That put the team in fourth place out of five teams in the Advanced Classic Division.
The 15 teams in the Solar Car Challenge are driving 953.3 total solar car driving miles from Fort Worth, Texas, to Palmdale over eight days, including one rest day. The first two legs on Sunday and Monday saw teams drive from Fort Worth to Snyder, Texas, and then from Snyder to Carlsbad, NM.
On Tuesday, the teams drove from Carlsbad to El Paso, Texas, with 102.9 driving miles available. Tuesday’s results were not available by press time. Today is a rest day with the solar cars set to be on display at the Harmony Science Academy in El Paso.
Ten Palmdale High students, including five Class of 2023 graduates, flew to Texas for the event. They are Alex Rodriguez, EJ Dela Cruz, Aleyssa Coleman, Tania Campos and Jennie Perez; incoming seniors Diego Munoz Diaz, Anthony Sonanes and Hannah Valdez; and incoming juniors Matthew Adeleke and Cannon Garriga. The drivers are Coleman (also one of the team’s CEOs), Dela Cruz and Rodriguez.
The Solar Falcon Race Team is driving a completely rebuilt Helios Falcon in the challenge.
“Our cross-country race has been a challenging experience but a learning experience where I can’t get from nowhere else,” team captain Anthony Sonanes wrote in a text. “The team has been giving it their all and I’m very proud of them.”
The Solar Falcon Race Team is one of five teams driving in the Advanced Classic Division. Covenant Christian Academy from Colleyville, Texas, and Wylie East High School from Wylie, Texas, switched the top two spots on Monday, with Covenant Christian completing 193.2 driving miles (minus a three-mile penalty) for a total of 354.4 driving miles over two days. Wylie East completed 146.8 driving miles minus a one-mile penalty for a total of 327.3 driving miles. The Presidio High School Solar team from Presidio, Texas, had a total of 19 driving miles after two days after a 20.1-mile penalty wiped out their day two total, which was also 20.1 miles.
Four teams in the Classic Division qualified to race. They are the Falcon EV team of Fort Worth County Day from Fort Worth, Texas; The Okemos Solar Racing Club team from Okemos, Mich.; the Poly Solar Car team from Pasadena; and The Stripes team from the Harmony School of Innovation from Fort Worth.
The four teams in the Advanced Division are Oregon Solar Car Team from Bend, Ore., which finished first on Monday with 156.5 miles driven minus a three-mile penalty for a total of 250.3 miles. The Iron Lions from Greenville High School in Greenville, Texas, completed 126.7 miles on Monday for a two-day total of 329.2 miles. The Burning Daylight team from Watertown High School in Watertown, Wis., had 50 miles on Monday for a two-day total of 162.4 miles. The Ballard Bombers team from Ballard Memorial High School in Barlow, Ky., drove 18.8 miles on Monday for a two-day total of 66.5 miles.
In the Electric-Solar Powered Division the Heroes’ Alliance Vehicle Technology Team from Detroit completed 67.3 miles for a two-day total of 150.4 miles. The Blazin’ Bulldogs from The Delta School in Wilson, Ark., drove 6.7 miles on Monday; however, a 6.7-mile penalty left the team with 61.9 total miles.
The Solar Car Challenge is an education program designed to help motivate students in science, engineering and alternative energy. They learn how to plan, design, engineer, build, race and evaluate road-worthy solar cars. It typically alternates between a closed-track event at Texas Motor Speedway in Forth Worth and a cross-country event. The last cross-country event in July 2018 also finished in Palmdale. The 2020 cross-country event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 and 2022 events were held at Texas Motor Speedway.
The Solar Car Challenge finish line will be at NASA Site 9, 2825 East Ave. P. Teams will be arriving between 3:30 and 5 p.m. on Sunday.
