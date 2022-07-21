PALMDALE — Palmdale High School’s Solar Falcon Race Team finished the 2022 Solar Car Challenge in second place with the Electric Falcon in the Electric-Solar Division and third place with the Helios Falcon in the Advanced Classic Division.
The Electric Falcon completed 71 laps around Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, on Wednesday, for a four-day cumulative total of 275, according to the official results.
The Electric Falcon was 37 laps off the official first-place team, Heroes’ Alliance Vehicle Technology Team, which finished with a four-day cumulative total of 312 laps, according to the official results.
The Helios Falcon finished with a four-day cumulative total of 311 laps. Covenant Christian Academy finished with a total of 469 laps, according to the official results. It also won the Michael Foree Award, presented to the team best utilizing computer technology in the production and racing of their solar car.
Sixteen students flew to Texas for the race — CEOs Beatriz Patino and Kimberly Amador, Luis Lazaro Rios, Lauryn Kell, Miguel De La Rosa, Abigael Lindsay, Daniel Suarez, Aleyssa Coleman, Anthony Sonanes, Jennie Perez, Michael Sampedro, Victorhugo Amaral, Michael Zenteno, Tania Campos, Robert Chaffee and Edward Ramirez.
“As lead adviser of the Solar Falcon Race Team, I have personally seen how the Solar Car program at Palmdale High School has helped numerous students succeed over the years preparing them for college and careers,” Ruben Rodriguez, who will retire this year, said.
“Many of our former team members went on to become members of university programs similar to our program. I’m incredibly proud of what the team accomplished, this year. We ended the race in second place in the Electric-Solar Division and third place for the Advanced Classic Division. Our students showed determination, drive and teamwork throughout the race, this year. The Helios Falcon broke our own speed record at 42 mph.”
