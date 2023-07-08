PALMDALE — Palmdale High School’s Solar Falcon Race Team will compete in the 2023 Solar Car Challenge, a 1,400-mile drive from Fort Worth, Texas, to Palmdale whose sponsors include hosted Oncor, Lockheed Martin and EarthX.
The eight-day race starts July 15 and concludes July 23. Twenty high school teams from seven states, including Arkansas, Oregon, Michigan, Maryland, Kentucky and Wisconsin, will compete in five divisions — the Classic Division, Advanced Classic Division, Advanced Division, Electric-Solar Powered Division and the all-new Cruiser Division. (This division features a four-door vehicle with the solar array embedded in the body of the solar car.) California will be represented by three teams from Palmdale, Palo Alto and Pasadena. Teams driving the most accumulated miles over seven days of driving (July 19 is a rest day) will be declared the winner.
The Solar Car Challenge is an education program designed to help motivate students in science, engineering and alternative energy. They learn how to plan, design, engineer, build, race and evaluate road-worthy solar cars. It typically alternates between a closed-track event at Texas Motor Speedway in Forth Worth and a cross-country event. The last cross-country event in July 2018 also finished in Palmdale. The 2020 cross-country event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 and 2022 events were held at Texas Motor Speedway.
Each team planned, designed, engineered and built the solar cars they will drive from Fort Worth to Palmdale. Each car must have a roll cage, “crush zones,” safety harnesses, horn, communications, turn signals and a fire extinguisher. Chase vehicles and trailers are available for support in the event of a breakdown on the road.
The Solar Falcons will compete against four other teams in the Advanced Classic Division with the latest version of the Helios Falcon solar-powered car. Pasadena’s Polytechnic School and Palo Alto High School’s teams are two of seven teams in the Classic Division.
The Solar Falcon program had 36 students this past school year who worked on the solar car. Ten — Class of 2023 graduates Alex Rodriguez, EJ Dela Cruz, Aleyssa Coleman, Tania Campos and Jennie Perez and incoming seniors Diego Munoz Diaz, Anthony Sonanes and Hannah Valdez and incoming juniors Matthew Adeleke and Cannon Garriga — will fly to Texas on Tuesday. The drivers are Coleman (also one of the team’s CEOs), Dela Cruz and Rodriguez.
Wednesday is for team check-ins and team safety, navigators and radio operators meetings.
All teams must pass seven scrutineering stations over three days to ensure their vehicles are road-worthy for the long drive to California. On Friday morning, members of the Solar Falcon team who are going to Texas did some last-minute adjustments on the Helios Falcon before it was loaded on a trailer.
Adviser Matthew Henzie explained the changes on the new car completed to meet new rules.
“This is an updated version of the one we had last year,” Henzie said.
The Solar Falcons took two cars — the Helios Falcon and the Electric Falcon —to Texas last year to compete in the closed track event. Last year’s Helios Falcon has a roll bar with two places where it was cut and welded.
“They made a rule change where it could only be one continuous piece of metal,” he said. “So we had to basically tear down the last one completely, and then once we got that in, we started building back around it.”
Anthony Sonanes, a captain on the team, explained the vehicle’s modified crush zone.
“They said it wasn’t OK that the battery boxes were just exposed outside and that someone could possibly hit it,” he said. “So this year we made crush zone that actually comes out so electrical can work on its stuff and we can work on the motor as well.”
As Sonanes spoke, he swung the metal “crush zone” open to demonstrate.
The vehicle has a new solar array frame to fit the new solar panels, which weigh about 120 pounds less than the old ones.
“They have a better power to weight ratio,” he said.
The team extended the body of the car by three feet. The total length of the car is 14 feet, five inches. They made the seat in the vehicle adjustable to make it more comfortable for the drivers and added padding anywhere the drivers could possibly hit their heads. They also improved the suspension.
This is Sonanes’ second year on the team.
“You need a lot of dedication,” he said.
Dela Cruz, who is one of the drivers for the team, also serves on the Automotive Team. He joined the team this past school year. The road test for the rebuilt Helios Falcon will be the scrutineering challenges and, if it passes, the race.
“The car that I drove was not really the same,” he said. “But I have some familiarity with it last year.”
He added the team will race a “smart” race by conserving energy.
Adeleke said he is excited about getting the Helios Falcon on the road.
Adeleke is part of the electrical team that works on the wiring of the car.
Campos, who will attend the University of California, Santa Cruz, this fall, will go to Texas for the second year. Campos is one of the team’s CEOs and one of the Fabrication Team leads.
“Last year was definitely a great experience. This will my final high school event,” she said. “I feel like ending it off this way is great. Everything seems to be going well so I do have hope and faith that it’s going run well.”
Perez, who is also in her second year with the team, was also a Fabrication Team lead.
“This year we had a couple of things that we had to fix up according to the rule book,” she said. “So we destroyed the car for the most part. Most of this is new. Right now as you can see our team is finishing the wiring. Everything kind of took a while to get done, like the crash zones were a hassle to get done but we did get it done and it was honestly very fun getting it together.”
The Solar Car Challenge finish line will be at NASA Site 9, 2825 East Ave. P. Teams will be arriving between 3:30 and 5 p.m. on July 23. The public is invited. To attend, RSVP by July 11 by emailing Rdgarcia@avhsd.org.
