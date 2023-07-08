PALMDALE — Palmdale High School’s Solar Falcon Race Team will compete in the 2023 Solar Car Challenge, a 1,400-mile drive from Fort Worth, Texas, to Palmdale whose sponsors include hosted Oncor, Lockheed Martin and EarthX.

The eight-day race starts July 15 and concludes July 23. Twenty high school teams from seven states, including Arkansas, Oregon, Michigan, Maryland, Kentucky and Wisconsin, will compete in five divisions — the Classic Division, Advanced Classic Division, Advanced Division, Electric-Solar Powered Division and the all-new Cruiser Division. (This division features a four-door vehicle with the solar array embedded in the body of the solar car.) California will be represented by three teams from Palmdale, Palo Alto and Pasadena. Teams driving the most accumulated miles over seven days of driving (July 19 is a rest day) will be declared the winner.

