PALMDALE — NASA’s retired flying telescope will be making one more trip from Palmdale, this time to its new home at the Pima Air and Space Museum in Tucson, Ariz.
The Stratospheric Observatory For Infrared Astronomy, better known as SOFIA, is expected to depart to its new permanent home, on Tuesday.
“The SOFIA mission has a powerful potential to inspire, from its discoveries about the unknown in our universe, to the engineering achievements that broke new ground, to the international cooperation that made it all possible,” Paul Hertz, senior advisor for the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington, said in a release announcing the move. “We are excited SOFIA will continue to engage a diverse new generation of scientists, engineers and explorers.”
SOFIA is a modified 747 airliner carrying a 100-inch infrared telescope, which is exposed by opening clamshell doors in the side of the fuselage.
Flying at altitudes of about 40,000 feet, above the water vapor in the atmosphere, it allowed astronomers to peer into the far reaches of the universe.
The world-class telescope was based at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center’s site adjacent to Air Force Plant 42, in Palmdale and could often be seen heading over the Antelope Valley as it embarked on nighttime observations. It made its final flight, on Sept. 29.
NASA selected Pima as the final home for SOFIA after following government regulations. One of the world’s largest aerospace museums, Pima is developing plans for when and how the SOFIA aircraft will eventually be on display to the public. Along with six hangars, 80 acres of outdoor display grounds, and more than 425 aircraft from around the world, Pima also has its own restoration facility where incoming aircraft like SOFIA are prepared for museum immortalization after their arrival, according to a NASA release.
At the Arizona museum, SOFIA will join other notable NASA aircraft, including the first Super Guppy that transported Saturn V rocket parts for the Apollo missions, and the KC-135 “Weightless Wonder V” that created low-gravity conditions by flying parabolic arcs — steep climbs and dives — to conduct science experiments and train astronauts.
The Antelope Valley, and specifically Armstrong, not only served as SOFIA’s home base, but also was instrumental in the flight testing to make the modified airliner — flying with a large hole in the side — operational.
SOFIA achieved “first light,” when its telescope was first used to collect scientific data, in May 2010, and completed its first science mission, six months later.
The airborne telescope reached full operational capability, in 2014. It was originally designed for a 20-year operational lifespan.
During eight years of operations and more than 700 flights, discoveries made with SOFIA include confirming water on the sunlit surface of the moon, in 2020, and detecting the first type of molecule ever formed in the universe, in 2019.
The observatory also served as a platform for educational outreach, flying numerous educators over the years who return to their classrooms to share information about astronomy and other science and technology concepts.
Although Palmdale is its home base, SOFIA has also performed science missions from Germany, New Zealand, French Polynesia and Chile. These latter locations allowed for observations of the Southern Hemisphere skies.
The airborne observatory is a joint project of NASA and the German Space Agency (DLR).
