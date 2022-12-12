SOFIA to Arizona

NASA’s retired Stratospheric Observatory For Infrared Astronomy, or SOFIA, will head from Palmdale to its new home at the Pima Air and Space Museum in Arizona, next week.

 Photo courtesy of NASA

PALMDALE — NASA’s retired flying telescope will be making one more trip from Palmdale, this time to its new home at the Pima Air and Space Museum in Tucson, Ariz.

The Stratospheric Observatory For Infrared Astronomy, better known as SOFIA, is expected to depart to its new permanent home, on Tuesday.

