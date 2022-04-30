PALMDALE — NASA and its partners at the German Space Agency (DLR) have decided to end operations of the Stratospheric Observatory For Infrared Astronomy, by the end of the fiscal year, on Sept. 30, NASA officials announced, Thursday.
SOFIA is a modified 747 airliner carrying a 100-inch infrared telescope, which is exposed by opening clamshell doors in the side of the fuselage. Flying at altitudes between 39,000 and 40,000 feet, above the water vapor in the atmosphere, it allows astronomers to peer into the far reaches of the universe.
The world-class telescope is based at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Facility site adjacent to Air Force Plant 42, in Palmdale, and can often be seen heading over the Antelope Valley as it embarks on nighttime observations.
In announcing the conclusion of the SOFIA program, NASA cited the National Academies’ Decadal Survey on Astronomy and Astrophysics 2020, which concluded that SOFIA’s science productivity did not justify the $85 million in annual operating costs.
The report also found SOFIA’s capabilities do not significantly overlap with the science priorities the Decadal Survey has identified for the next decade and beyond, according to the announcement.
SOFIA has frequently been targeted for elimination in the presidential budget request, including the most recent proposal by the Biden Administration. Each time, however, the funding has been restored by Congress during the budget process.
“The last three presidents have taken a shot at (canceling) SOFIA” in their budget requests, Armstrong Center Director David McBride said, following the most recent proposed budget. “Congress always supports it because it is still producing.”
“I think Armstrong is probably the most efficient operator for that type of aircraft in the world. We do a great job in its operations; I think the science team’s doing a great job with the science,” he said.
Armstrong not only serves as SOFIA’s home base, but was also instrumental in the flight testing to make the modified airliner — flying with a large hole in the side — operational.
SOFIA achieved “first light,” when its telescope was first used to collect scientific data, in May 2010, and completed its first science mission, six months later.
The airborne telescope reached full operational capability, in 2014. It was originally designed for a 20-year operational lifespan.
During eight years of operations, discoveries made with SOFIA include confirming water on the sunlit surface of the moon, in 2020, and detecting the first type of molecule ever formed in the universe, in 2019.
Although Palmdale is its home base, SOFIA has also performed science missions from Germany, New Zealand, French Polynesia and Chile. These latter locations allowed for observations of the Southern Hemisphere skies.
The flying telescope has also served as a platform for educational outreach, flying numerous educators over the years who return to their classrooms to share information about astronomy and other science and technology concepts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.