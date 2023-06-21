Romania Andrew Tate

BUCHAREST, Romania — Andrew Tate, a social media personality known for expressing misogynistic views online, was charged in Romania with rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to exploit women, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Prosecutors also filed charges against Tate’s brother, Tristan, and two Romanian women in a court in Bucharest, Romania’s capital, the nation’s anti-organized crime agency said.

