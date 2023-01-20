Obit Walkes Soccer

Atlanta United midfielder Anton Walkes (26) acknowledges the fans after an MLS playoff soccer game against Columbus Crew, in 2017, in Atlanta.

 Danny Karnik/AP Photo

MIAMI (AP) — Professional soccer player Anton Walkes has died from injuries he sustained in a boat crash off the coast of Miami, authorities said, Thursday.

Walkes, who was 25, was found unconscious and taken to a hospital after the crash between two boats, Wednesday, near the Miami Marine Stadium basin, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

