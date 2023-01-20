MIAMI (AP) — Professional soccer player Anton Walkes has died from injuries he sustained in a boat crash off the coast of Miami, authorities said, Thursday.
Walkes, who was 25, was found unconscious and taken to a hospital after the crash between two boats, Wednesday, near the Miami Marine Stadium basin, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Walkes was operating one of the boats that crashed, the state agency said in a statement.
It was unclear whether anyone else was injured. The agency’s investigation is ongoing.
Walkes, a defender, was entering his second season with MLS club Charlotte FC. The team had arrived in Fort Lauderdale, on Jan. 9, for its first leg of preseason training and had a friendly scheduled with St. Louis, on Saturday. That match has been cancelled.
Charlotte FC owner David Tepper said all at the club were “devastated by the tragic passing of Anton Walkes.”
“He was a tremendous son, father, partner and teammate whose joyous approach to life touched everyone he met,” Tepper said in a club statement.
Walkes joined Charlotte for the club’s debut MLS season, in 2022. He played in 23 matches with 21 starts and had five shots on goal this past season.
“Anton made those around him better people in all areas of life and represented Charlotte FC to the highest standard both on and off the pitch,” Tepper said.
Fans began laying flowers outside of the east gate of Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium, on Thursday. A vigil was planned there in the early evening.
