LOS ANGELES — Southern California Gas Co. announced Tuesday that average residential bills will decrease by some 67% in March compared to January — the result of wholesale market prices for natural gas dropping for a second straight month.

“SoCalGas estimates that average residential bills will drop from $300 for January usage to an estimated $100 for March usage,” the utility said in a statement.

