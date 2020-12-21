LOS ANGELES — As families are staying safe at home, Southern California Gas Co. is encouraging its eligible customers to apply for the Gas Assistance Fund, a program that helps income-qualified customers pay their natural gas bill with a one-time grant of up to $200 per household.
So far this year, SoCalGas Gas Assistance Fund received more than $370,000 and benefitted more than 3,400 households, including the elderly, people with disabilities, and low-income families in need. In response to the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, SoCalGas has donated an additional $200,000 to the fund to support hundreds of more people this year.
“Natural gas is one of the most affordable utility bills, but in a year unlike any other, we recognize that many of our customers need an extra hand,” Gillian Wright, senior vice president and chief customer officer for SoCalGas, said.
As virus cases continue to increase, customers are spending more time at home. They can be assured that the natural gas service will continue to be reliable.
“We are grateful to our shareholders, customers and employees that have contributed to the fund this year, which has allowed us to support many families in need,” SoCalGas said in a statement.
The fund, administered by the United Way of Greater Los Angeles, helps low-income individuals and families in need pay their natural gas bills so they can cook, have hot water and heat their homes.
United Way partners with nearly 80 nonprofit organizations throughout SoCalGas service territory to distribute the grants.
Those who wish to apply for a grant may do so by filling out an application. The Gas Assistance Fund is allocated on a first-come, first-served basis and eligible customers are able to apply until the funds are depleted.
“We will all be safer at home through this dangerous pandemic winter, but for our region’s most vulnerable families, keeping warm can be a strain on a tight budget,” said Elise Buik, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Los Angeles. “We are proud to partner with SoCalGas to help our neighbors with utility bills and give them one less financial burden this holiday season.”
In light of the economic hardship facing many customers, SoCalGas has suspended service disconnections for our residential and small business customers. That means customers will not have their natural gas service turned off if they are unable to pay.
Go to http://www.socalgas.com/save-money-and-energy/assistance-programs/gas-assistance-fund to apply for the grant.
