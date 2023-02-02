LOS ANGELES — There’s good news for residents who were hit with shockingly high natural gas bills.

Southern California Gas Co. says the natural gas commodity price will drop by 68% next month compared to January’s record-high prices, translating to dramatically reduced bills.

Jimzan 3
"""Southern California Gas Co. says the natural gas commodity price will drop by 68% next month"""" Weather satellites show...mornings will be warmer starting this week. C'mon the Parasites (SoCalGas) have made the Lion's Share of profit for this winter...This is so "New Laws" are created by the public to "Get Even".

