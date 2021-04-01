ROSEMEAD — Southern California Edison will remove 11,000 palm trees in its service territory that are too close to power lines and pose a fire risk.
The utility plans to begin the work in April in communities including Simi Valley, Santa Clarita, La Cañada Flintridge, Malibu, Lake Elsinore and Santa Ana.
Palms are not only a hazard when they are close to lines but fronds can be carried long distances by the wind and hit electrical wires, the utility said in a recent statement.
Palms must be trimmed up to four times a year to keep a safe distance from lines.
“Trimming this species only stimulates growth, so it’s best to remove this type of vegetation,” said Jon Pancoast, SoCal Edison’s vegetation management and forestry manager.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.