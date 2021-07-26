When the pilots of Scaled Composites’ SpaceShipOne rocket plane made their first flights to the edge of space from Mojave in 2004, they were awarded the nation’s first commercial astronaut wings by the Federal Aviation Administration.
The tradition continued for the pilots of its successor, Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipTwo, when they made their first flights out of the atmosphere.
When Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson and three other employees made their first flight to the edge of space in the passenger cabin on July 11 in New Mexico, they were presented with Virgin Galactic wings, distinct from those awarded by the FAA.
That may become the norm for those lining up to paying for a ride on SpaceShipTwo, or Blue Origin’s suborbital capsule, which took founder Jeff Bezos and three others to space last week.
The Federal Aviation Administration issued new eligibility requirements for its commercial astronaut wings, released on the day Bezos made his flight to 351,210 feet, or 66.5 miles.
Under the new rules, those who fly beyond 50 miles above the Earth are eligible to receive FAA wings only if they are qualified flight crew members and “demonstrated activities during flight that were essential to public safety, or contributed to human space flight safety,” according to the FAA order.
The order does allow for “honorary” wings to be awarded to “individuals whose contribution to commercial human space flight merits special recognition,” at the discretion of the associate administrator for commercial space.
Six of the seven people who have previously been awarded FAA commercial astronaut wings have been pilots, actively involved in what were test flights.
This includes the two SpaceShipOne pilots — Mike Melvill and Brian Binnie — and the Virgin Galactic pilots — Mark Stucky, Frederick “C.J.” Sturckow, Dave Mackay and Mike Masucci.
Virgin Galactic’s Chief Astronaut Instructor Beth Moses, also received FAA wings for her role in evaluating the experience as a passenger during a February 2019 flight. She is the first woman to receive the commercial astronaut wings.
So far, all commercial astronaut wings have been awarded for flights from the Mojave Air and Space Port.
In terms of the regulations regarding operation of commercial spacecraft, passengers are considered “spaceflight participants,” as a means of differentiating them from crew members.
Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin envision carrying hundreds of paying passengers to the edge of space, to experience a few minutes of weightlessness and see the black sky of space and the thin line of the Earth’s atmosphere.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.