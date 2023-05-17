LANCASTER — SOAR High School has a new InvenTeam, the early-college high school’s third such team in 10 years that has built on the success of the previous two teams.
The 2022-23 InvenTeam won a $7,500 Lemelson-MIT InvenTeam grant and other support last year to build a functional prototype of their invention called alarїs, a device to support the well-being and focus of high school students with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, more commonly known as ADHD, and anxiety.
All 27 students on the InvenTeam — seniors Koji Abel, Sheyla Aviles, Alejandro Castro, Linyu Chen, Kevin Flores, Yahany Francisco, Jacob Hilsinger, Michelle Medina, Orisha Lamon, Elizabeth Quinteros and Maria Santos; juniors Isabel Amaya, E’Niyah Berry, Vanessa Ibarra, Mario Guzman Perez, Sibah Jasem, Kaitlyn Victoria Morales, Miralla Nader, Hazel Oliva, Kaylie Parker, Benjamin Sanchez and Victoria Veloz; sophomores Leilani Martinez Abarca, Jamira Alford, Angel Avalos and Maria Gilani; and freshman Anthony Perry — will travel to Cambridge, Mass., June 12 to 15, where they will show alarїs at EurekaFest, a three-day invention celebration to be held at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Teachers Rachel Thibault, Mark Thibault and Gregory Foote are also part of the InvenTeam. Rachel Thibault has served as adviser for all three teams.
“This is the first time that we’ve had an InvenTeam that is embedded within my STEM research class,” she said.
The two previous teams (in 2013-14 and 2017-18) met before and after school and on weekends. After the second team, Thibault was able to begin the STEM research program at SOAR and embed the InvenTeam within the class.
An educator and/or school who has received an InvenTeam grant must wait three grant cycles before applying again. This school year Thibault was able to apply for the grant.
“This year, when school started I pitched to the whole class. I said, ‘Hey, we have this opportunity, do any of you want to go after it?’ and everyone but one student said yes, so that was 27 kids,” Thibault said. “And they’ve all done it all year long and it really has taken all 27 of them. They each have their own gifts. … We’ve needed every single kid to contribute to get this done.”
The SOAR InvenTeam is one of 10 teams nationwide, including four from California, that received $7,500 grant funding and other support to build a technological invention to solve a problem of their own choosing. The students’ inventions are inspired by real-world problems existing in local or worldwide communities with which they are connected, according to an InvenTeam release.
Senior Jacob Hilsinger showed off a mock-up of the invention. The handheld white computer breadboard had red and yellow wires and blue-tipped pins in the holes. They are waiting to receive printed circuit boards to create a functional device of their invention they will take with them to MIT.
“Our goal is to help students with anxiety and ADHD in the classroom especially,” he said.
According to the students’ research approximately 13.6% of adolescents in the United States ages 12 to 17 have been diagnosed with ADHD; 32.7% of students with ADHD also struggle with anxiety; and 45% of students with ADHD struggle with learning in the classroom.
They also discovered that one of the contributing factors to anxiety and ADHD is that students might not be able to control their breathing to center themselves in the class. They looked to breathing techniques used in focused meditation or box breathing. The deep breathing technique guides users to breathe in for five seconds, hold for five seconds then breathe out for five seconds and repeat until they lower their heart rate or feel calm.
“Our main device is going to use that where the LEDs are going to guide you through it, so it will be guided meditation,” Hilsinger said. “Alongside that, we’ll have vibration haptic.”
The student inventors are mindful about privacy. The device will have a privacy screen to help wearers not feel “on blast” when they are trying to center themselves in the classroom.
“Our main goal is making it so that the device alarїs can be affordable to students when need be,” he said.
Junior Isabel Amaya said they hope to mass produce and sell the device, which would wrap around the user’s wrist.
“For that, like Jacob said, we need funding so that we can find the best possible materials that we can use for a low cost so that it is affordable to our audience,” Amaya said. “Since it is for students they don’t have a lot of money, something that can help them but also be affordable in the market.”
The device will use McKibben muscles (pneumatic artificial muscles) to create a compression sense on the wrist. The device Hilsinger talked about will go in the middle of the band.
“Out of research we found that there is a lot of relief from anxiety with compression and just that tactile relief and that’s why we came up with this idea using the McKibben muscle,” Amaya said.
The McKibben muscle is named after the late Joseph Laws McKibben, an American physicist and engineer who worked with J. Robert Oppenheimer as a group leader on the Manhattan Project. McKibben developed the muscle in 1952 after his daughter Karan was stricken with polio and paralyzed from the neck down.
Some of the InvenTeam members learned how to weave to make something that could wrap around the wrist.
With help from community donors all 27 team members will make the trip to Massachusetts, senior Yahany Francisco said.
“We are patent pending,” she added.
All 27 student names are on the patent paperwork. The InvenTeam has teams within the team with students responsible for different aspects of the invention. There is an Administrative team, Communications, Finance, Sustainability, Technical and Research.
“Everything was the brainchild of all 27 members,” Hilsinger said.
Sophomore Angel Avalos took a yoga class at Antelope Valley College last semester.
“As SOAR students we take college classes at AVC,” she said. “I was taking a yoga class and I found that meditation was really connected to breathing and how it affects you, so I thought that it was the perfect opportunity for me to bring my teacher here and instruct us on a small meditation session just so that we can all get a firsthand experience with using the box breathing method and how it affects us.”
The device name, alarїs, is tied to the names of inventions from previous SOAR InvenTeams, which developed ëris, a blood-alcohol detection bracelet, and IRiS, a detection and proximity sensor. The students wore orange ribbons on their InvenTeam polo shirts in support of ADHD awareness.
The students have a GoFundMe page at www.gofundme.com/f/soar-high-school-lemelson-mit-inventeam to raise money to help further development of their invention. As of Tuesday, they raised $875 of their $3,500 goal.
