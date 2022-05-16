LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Union High School District and Antelope Valley College will partner for a second early college high school campus, tentatively called SOAR South Valley, at the site currently occupied by Palmdale Prep Academy Junior High School.
Palmdale Prep will close after the end of the school year due to low enrollment. The closure will make it possible for AV Union High School District and AV Community College District to open a second early college high school program with a freshman class at the site this August.
The campus will be affiliated with AV College’s Palmdale Center. The future school’s name will be up to students and other stakeholders.
“We wanted to make sure that we were committed to finding a home for those seventh graders at Palmdale Prep,” Brett Neal, assistant superintendent of Personnel Services said during a presentation at the AV Union High School District Board of Education April 20 meeting.
The majority of the 26 seventh graders at Palmdale Prep will transition to SOAR Prep or Knight Prep academies in the high school district.
“We made accommodations and all of our seventh graders who wanted to attend a prep academy we’ve been able to get it,” he said.
The students will attend college classes at the AV College Palmdale Center. More than 80 students have committed to the program. District officials hope to have up to 120 students for the program.
Priority enrollment was provided to students from the South Valley who had already been accepted to attend SOAR High School, and who may find it more convenient to attend a school closer to home, Neal said.
Other students who were qualified to attend SOAR High in Lancaster but who could not due to space limitations, were also accepted for the new campus were also given priority.
Transportation will be provided to the AV Palmdale Center for college classes. The proposed class offerings include English, conceptual physics, mathematics and AVID. The college classes would be library for the first semester and human development for the second semester.
