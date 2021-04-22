LANCASTER — SOAR High School senior Mario Sauceda is one of 30 students to receive a President’s Scholarship to California State University, Long Beach.
The competitive merit-based scholarship is the most prestigious scholarship awarded by the university. As an incoming President’s Scholar, Sauceda will be part of collective cohort of 120 scholars enrolled at Cal State Long Beach.
Scholars can have the full cost of tuition covered, or half the cost. Sauceda will have half the cost of his tuition covered. He will cover the rest with financial aid.
“As a President’s Scholar, I guess it’s my title now, I am a honors student now enrolled into Long Beach,” Sauceda said. “And so by the end of my four years, I will be completing a thesis on my major and the concept of design.”
Sauceda will major in industrial design, also known as product design. He also did not apply for the scholarship.
“I come from a school filled with a bunch of smart people, just intelligent minds in general,” Sauceda said. “Both hard workers and creativity surrounds me a lot of the time. And so to believe that I ended up earning such a prestigious scholarship among my peers was definitely a surprise, and even to this day it’s still a shock to me.”
Sauceda chose SOAR High School — an early college program on the Antelope Valley College campus where students take college classes in addition to high school classes — because he knew he wanted to attend college.
“I figured they were going to be the best resource out there,” Sauceda said. “The smaller community allows me to branch out my resources more, get closer to my peers, which is exactly what happened through my four years.”
He started as a engineering major. He also loved the concept of 3D modeling. As a sixth-grader, Sauceda’s loved superheroes. His favorite superhero was the Green Lantern.
“His superpower was actually pretty unique in my opinion; it’s the ability to create whatever’s imagined by the actual superhero,” Sauceda said. “He uses his creativity as the way to help people out.”
The Green Lantern inspired Sauceda to take his first 3D modeling class in seventh grade at Joe Walker Middle School.
“I pretty much made that switch because I figured engineering was more for the how it works aspect, where industrial design is how it looks,” he said. “It incorporates many more fundamentals of design such as sketching and 3D modeling as opposed to engineering, which is more about mathematics and science.”
Sauceda got his first 3D printer his sophomore year. He 3D modeled and printed his own light saber.
“It lights up and everything,” he said.
After college, Sauceda would like to start his own firm because he likes to help people. He also wants to be a part of his community.
“Even now I like to teach people my passions in the hopes that they get a better view of what design can actually be. And so when I graduate college, I definitely would like to commit to be more invested in my community as well as making my own firm to help them with their imaginations,” Sauceda said.
He is also open to designing new products for Samsung or Apple.
“It’d be really cool to see my product, that I designed, on a huge billboard some day,” he said.
SOAR High teacher Staci Jefferson wrote in an email that Sauceda “is everything that a presidential scholar is.”
“He is a top performing student who represents academic excellence, passion, creativity, intellect and a desire to help others,” Jefferson wrote.
Jefferson wrote a letter of recommendation for Sauceda, where she noted, “As the Mechanical Engineering Leader, he immediately jumped into his role and created several instructional videos on CAD and 3D design for our new members.
“He also hosted several Zoom meetings during summer to meet new members, model how to use different software programs like Autodesk Inventor and Autodesk Fusion 360, and answer any questions. He spent countless hours creating videos and instructing members on the basics of FTC Robotics. Their knowledge of our program, its software, and what parts are needed to construct a robot is far ahead than any other year thanks to Mario’s teaching and mentorship.”
Jefferson first met Sauceda in her English 9 honors class. She also served as his robotics adviser and is now his senior Advancement Via Individual Determination teacher.
“He is an outstanding young man who is the best of what SOAR represents and will soon be the best of what CSU Long Beach strives to represent in its mission and vision,” she wrote.
SOAR High teacher Linda Parry, the Mathematics Department chairperson, also praised Sauceda.
“I am so proud of Mario, he is such an amazing person,” Parry wrote in an email.
Parry met Sauceda when he was a freshman in her geometry class,
“During his sophomore year he was accepted as a member of the SOAR Robotics Team that I coached and he was in my Algebra 2 class,” Parry wrote. “He was a welcome addition to the robotics team.”
Parry added Sauceda’s specific knowledge and skills using a 3D printer were unmatched.
“Not only was he very skilled with programming and 3D printing he became an invaluable mentor to the other team members,” she wrote. “He definitely brought the team to the next level in the engineering design and implementation of the robot. He is so articulate that he was also a key figure at competitions interacting with judges and as an ambassador to other teams. He is humble, kind and a natural leader. I can’t think of a more deserving person.”
